In the early morning hours of April 9, Chuck and Pam Beyer of Waynesburg saw their home and business go up in flames.
Fortunately, and incredibly, they were able to walk away without serious injuries.
The Beyers’ business, Alpha Graphics and Signs, and their home – both in the same building – along Water Dam Road were destroyed by a sudden explosion. The business, which had been operating since August 2000, was in the basement of the house. The Beyers’ bedroom was on the first floor.
Chuck Beyer said he turned over in his bed and looked at the clock, which told him that it was 4:35 a.m.
“I fell back asleep, nothing out of the ordinary,” he said.
Within minutes, Beyer said, he and his wife were blown out of their bed on opposite sides. He cleared his dazed head, jumped over the bed and picked up his wife. When he turned to look at the west wall of the bedroom, he was shocked to see that it was no longer there.
“I could see fields, the outdoors … it took me a second to realize that the wall was gone,” he recalled.
Chuck Beyer said he received information that the blast lifted the house off its foundation before it came crashing back down.
The couple made it to the front door, but it wouldn’t open. They got out of the house through dining room windows, which led them to the porch.
But they were not safe yet.
“We tried to get our balance, but then we realized the porch was loose, swinging, and Pam said she saw a portion of the porch roof on the far side had collapsed,” he said. “So I found a chair outside, put her in it, and got us both off of that porch as soon I could.”
Chuck Beyer said he is still amazed that they were able to get out of the house.
“It’s a miracle, an absolute miracle that we were able to get out safely, considering how bad the blast was,” he said. “I remember seeing small individual fires around the inside of the house, like little campfires, as we were trying to escape, instead of everything being engulfed in flames.”
Chuck Beyer said after they got out, he ran to the neighbor’s for help. When he looked back, everything was on fire. Everything was lost.
“I remember thinking, ‘There is absolutely no way that we should have walked away from that,’” he said.
Later, Chuck Beyer said he was walking around the property when he saw something that chilled him. Prior to the explosion, he had a camera on a tripod next to a recliner in his living room. While examining his property, he noticed that the camera had been blasted 50 to 60 feet away behind the back of the house, while the recliner was found in front.
An investigation into the cause of the explosion is ongoing.
While Beyer was not harmed, his wife suffered first- and second-degree burns to her arms and had to be hospitalized.
“I’m happy to say that she is home and is recovering well,” he said.
In addition to being thankful that their lives were spared, the couple has been overwhelmed by the support they have received from the community.
Chuck Beyer struggled with his sight following the explosion because he could not find his glasses in the rubble. The Waynesburg Lions Club helped him find a replacement pair.
Pam Beyer, meanwhile, lost her cochlear implants in the explosion. The company that provided her with her previous pair – Cochlear America – immediately sent her replacements.
Waynesburg First Church of the Nazarene, where they attend, started a donation drive for the couple on Facebook. This, and other fundraising initiatives, resulted in the couple receiving an overwhelming amount of donations.
“The outpouring of support has been unbelievable,” Chuck Beyer said. “We have received food, clothing, financial donations … so many people sharing with us their prayers, concerns, and well wishes. Our church has been wonderful, and we were told there have been so many other churches, ministries, businesses and individuals that have helped us and are continuing to help us.
“There is no way we could thank everyone adequately,” he said. “My faith in humanity has been restored.”
As for the future, the Beyers have not figured out yet whether to rebuild the house and business at the same location, but said they plan to reopen Alpha Graphics and Signs.
For now, they’re counting their blessings.
“I said it before, and I will keep saying it … it is a miracle that we are alive,” Chuck Beyer said, his voice cracking with emotion. “That blast should have incapacitated both of us, but I guess God had other plans for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.