The Parent Group-Southwestern Local Task Force 1 monthly meeting will be held Feb. 9 from 10 a.m. to noon. Those planning to attend should contact Tami Kite for the Zoom link invitation at tami.kite@iu1.org.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Thursday, February 2, 2023 4:08 AM
Thursday, February 2, 2023 4:08 AM
The Parent Group-Southwestern Local Task Force 1 monthly meeting will be held Feb. 9 from 10 a.m. to noon. Those planning to attend should contact Tami Kite for the Zoom link invitation at tami.kite@iu1.org.
There will be a presentation on Understanding the Language of Special Education by Melissa Fawley, parent chairperson, and Dr. Kristin Szewczyk, assistant executive director.
All parents of children with disabilities are encouraged to attend, as well as personnel from agencies and school districts in Washington, Fayette and Greene counties. Everyone is welcome. Anyone with questions is asked to call 724-938-3241, ext. 242 or ext. 222.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.