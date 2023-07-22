The Harry Enstrom Chapter of the Izaak Walton League presented two area high school graduates with scholarships July 10 during a regular meeting at Ten Mile Creek Park. Dallas Slagle, chapter membership chair, and Ken Dufalla, Pennsylvania division president, presented the $1,000 scholarships to Abigail Barnes, a 2023 Albert Gallatin Area School District graduate, and Sophia Zalar, a 2023 Carmichaels Area School District graduate.
