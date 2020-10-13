Two grants exceeding $200,000 in total will be used to complete two phases of a project at Jacobs Creek Park in Bullskin Township, county officials said.
The state Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) CFA Greenways Rails and Recreation Program awarded $143,054 to complete phase one of the project, constructing a trail and boardwalk to connect the park to Westmoreland County’s Coal & Coke Trail. The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Community Conservation and Partnership Program awarded $76,800 for phase two of the Great Swamp Camp Playground at Greenlick Run Lake.
The Jacobs Creek Walking/Biking Trail Project will involve designing and constructing a 3,100-foot trail encircling Greenlick Run Lake and crossing marshy areas with a boardwalk. Design is slated to begin in January with groundbreaking set for June and completion scheduled for September.
Fayette County Community Development Specialist Sue Martin of the Planning, Zoning and Community Development Office said the trail will boost the economy, property values and health of residents.
“It will influence business location and relocation decisions and reduce medical costs by encouraging exercise and outdoor recreation,” she said. “Bringing jobs and families to Fayette County to live and work is a high priority and having a nearby walking/biking trail will help do this.”
The second grant will fund construction of a 2,500-square-foot playground for children ages 2 to 5 called Braddock’s Barracks. The project will involve landscaping, Americans with Disabilities Act access, signage, and building a pedestrian walkway and access road to the parking lot.
A playground was built for older children in 2019. The playground’s name comes from the park’s historic location.
“Jacobs Creek Park has a historical connection to General Edward Braddock’s Military Road. His 14th encampment on July 1, 1755, was on the site and called the Great Swamp Camp because the army halted here a day while the swamp was bridged,” Martin said. “Our projects will connect the site of the monument erected in the park to the main recreation areas. Plans are to restore and enhance the monument in future phases of the plan.”
A Fish and Boat Commission Officer provides security at the park, and the access road will allow him to crack down on crime more effectively, Martin said. Vandalism and other crimes have been reported in the upper parking lot.
“After thorough public input as to what the community wants, we now have a wonderful plan to follow; phased to allow us to thoughtfully develop our park,” Martin said. “Its completion will be a great addition to Fayette County’s outdoor recreation assets that will help support the health and well-being of our citizens while encouraging their interaction with nature.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.