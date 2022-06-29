Jefferson Road in Franklin Township, Greene County will be closed between Route 21 and Elm Drive starting Sunday, July 3 at 7 a.m.
The closure will be in place to allow state Department of Transportation crews to perform maintenance on the railroad crossing, and will last until Sunday, July 10 at 5 p.m.
A marked detour will be in place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.