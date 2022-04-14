Central School Road in Jefferson Township, Fayette County will be closed between Gillespie Road and Grindstone Road starting Monday, April 18.
The closure will allow crews to perform the rehabilitation of culvert pipe. A posted detour will be in place using Route 201 (Fayette City Road) and Brownsville Road.
The anticipated reopening is Friday, June 17.
Department Force Bridge Crews from the state Department of Transportation will be performing the work.
