Multi-genre hitmaker Jelly Roll has announced his Backroad Baptism Tour, which kicks off July 28th and ends Oct. 14 and makes its way through 44 stops. Tour openers include Ashley McBryde, Caitlynne Curtis, Chase Rice, Elle King, Merkules, Struggle Jennings, Three 6 Mafia, Yelawolf and Josh Adam Meyers.
Jelly Roll announces North American Backroad Baptism Tour
