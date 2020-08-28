A Greene County business that has been family-owned and operated for nearly 90 years will host a special auction on Saturday, where a wide array of unique items will be sold.
Jimmie’s Place, located at 105 Holbert Stretch in Dilliner will be auctioning off vintage beer and liquor advertising signs, lights and collectibles; antiques, historical memorabilia, beer advertising signs and collectibles, furniture and more.
Joe R. Pyle Complete Auction and Realty Service will conduct the auction, which will be held in the establishment’s parking lot starting at 9:30 a.m.
The company will also offer live online bidding during the event at www.joerpyleauctions.com.
Established in 1933 by original owners James and Viola Vecchio, the popular business was passed down in 1968 to Louie and Becky Vecchio, who after serving loyal clientele over the past 52 years, have decided to retire, sell the business and hold the auction.
The business’s rich history began during the Prohibition era, when James Vecchio opened a gas station in 1928. After prohibition ended, he obtained a liquor license and by 1933 the business – named Jimmie’s Beer Garden – transformed into a popular gas station/restaurant/tavern.
In 1940, the Vecchios erected a new building on the premises, which became Jimmie’s Place, and the establishment enjoyed a long run of success, with live burlesque shows and live entertainment packing hundreds of people there on the weekends.
Louie Vecchio said his father was a “larger-than-life, charismatic community fixture” who delivered moonshine from his establishment during the prohibition, and said one of his father’s customers was the legendary Al Capone.
Louie and Becky Vecchio said although the closing of the historic business is bittersweet for them, they are looking forward to retiring after decades of hard work.
They added that they are “tremendously grateful” for the customers who patronized their business over the many decades, acknowledging that five generations of families had patronized the establishment.
For more information about the Jimmie’s Place auction, call Joe R. Pyle Complete Auction and Realty Service at 304-592-6000.
