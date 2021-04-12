When someone walks in the front door of Verticals, a new community center for young people in Brownsville, the first thing they will notice is a giant mural covering two walls, showing hikers on a journey through beautiful mountains.
This, said William James, symbolizes the journey they will prepare everyone that comes into Verticals to take.
“We want to help youth go down the road to become critical thinkers, instead of just bystanders in this thing we call life,” James said. “We feel like everything we have in this building helps to do that.”
The 10-room center, opening next month, includes cutting-edge technology and equipment for the purpose of education, training and development.
James, a Brownsville native and former NFL player, came back to his hometown several years ago. He said he never forgot his small community and he was determined to be part of the push to make it better.
He started Team Humanity, a clothing company, and hosts the Team Humanity Games — a regional competition to build camaraderie, fun and community spirit through competition.
His latest contribution is the community center at 13 Arch St. in Brownsville, which he hopes will help show young people that they don’t have to leave the area to find people who believe in them.
In short, said James, he wants young people to have a place where they can realize their potential, no matter where it lies.
In one room is the mural, which Brownsville Area High School students helped paint, along with desks where youth can listen to guest speakers. In another room is the start of an African-American literature library. To start filling the shelves for the library, James asked people online to donate books they read that impacted their lives. He said it was important to him to make sure each book on the shelves had the potential to change the life of the person reading.
The common room in the building has turf on the floor and will be used not only for physical training during the winter, but activities like yoga, martial arts or even movie nights.
The building includes an arcade room, as well, with iPads set up against the wall for gaming and educational use. MasterClass, an app with lessons in different fields from top professionals in those fields, is available to help students study anything they are interested in.
The S.T.E.M. innovation lab in the center includes computers, photography equipment, a podcast microphone, a 3D printer and educational robots.
The robots, called RoboMaster S1, allow users to learn Block and Python coding to program the robots to perform special moves, while having fun with the robots and competing with them in battles and races.
Drones are also available to help teach videography and to work alongside the robots in competitions. James said they will have a drone specialist come in to teach classes on occasion and to be a part of the RoboMaster tournaments.
The 3D printers will be used to teach engineering, as well as design. The center also includes equipment youth can use to make logos and designs and print them onto shirts.
“We’ll have youth that may be in here because they are athletically inclined, but there’ll be others that are in here because they want to learn more about coding, and then you also have youth that are building a brand, and those kind of youth in the building are going to rub shoulders, and they’re going to see each other driven and inspired and wanting to achieve,” James said. “They have a hub where they can create value in their lives and those around them.”
In what used to be the garage of the building is now a gym with all professional equipment. The wall reads, “Dedication.”
Another aspect James said he wants to include with the center is gardening. A plot of land became available for him to use just a few blocks away from the center to grow food. He said he hopes youth will be able to learn about the health benefits of eating food grown straight from a garden through getting the opportunity to do it themselves.
James said the center will be opened by the beginning of May, as they are just putting the finishing touches into the renovations. Although the center is youth-focused, James said they will hold occasional events for adults in the space, as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.