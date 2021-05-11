A local teen has been nominated to receive the highest of honors a Junior ROTC cadet can get for his life-saving heroics last month.
Lt. Col. Joe Walsh, the Senior Army Instructor at the Albert Gallatin High School JROTC program, recommended to the U.S. Army that one of his cadets, Staff Sgt. Landen Heeter, 16, of McClellandtown, be considered for the JROTCH Medal of Heroism Award, the highest award a JROTC cadet can achieve.
On April 29, the high school sophomore and his mother were on Leckrone Road in German Township when they noticed a car stopped in the middle of the road with the doors open, and two vehicles behind it.
“I then spotted a woman who looked no older than 30 years of age sprawled out in the middle of the road,” Heeter said.
He put his mask on and told his mother he was going to help.
Heeter approached to see three people with the woman and asked what was wrong. The woman’s friend told him she had just fallen asleep.
“I felt for a pulse and felt a small, faint and uneven pattern,” Heeter said. “Her lips were turning blue, and I placed my hand in front of her nose and mouth and felt nothing.”
When the woman started gasping for air every 15 to 30 seconds, Heeter gave her CPR and 30 chest compressions and then felt for a pulse. It was faint, but steady, and he said he could feel her breath and see a slight rise and fall in her chest.
“It was a scary scene - — without hesitation, Landen jumped out of the truck and asked questions, knelt down and started chest compressions,” said his mother Tracie Heeter. “I don’t know how he pulled his thoughts and actions together so quickly.”
Others at the scene were also impressed with the young man’s actions.
“I believe Landen did a very good job by stepping into a situation where the patient was unknown to him and that he was confident and knowledgeable enough to take control of the scene and start CPR on an unresponsive female,” said German Township Constable Robert Smith, who arrived at the scene to find Heeter performing first aid on the woman. “In my personal opinion, Landen conducted a life-saving technique on someone he didn’t even know.”
Smith added in his documentation for Heeter’s recommendation for the accommodation that Heeter should be credited for saving a life.
“Had it not been for Landen’s quick response, I do not believe the patient would still be with us today,” Smith said.
Bart Donley, the principal at Mapletown High School, was one of the first people on the scene. He called 911 and was taking the woman’s pulse and trying to manage traffic during the incident.
“Cadet Heeter approached the scene with a calm that was beyond his years and immediately acted on the situation,” Donley said in his statement for the recommendation. “He displayed leadership and decisiveness in a pressure situation that was truly impressive.”
Tracie Heeter said many emotions and concerns ran though her mind as her son helped the woman.
“The first one was to save a person in need and the second was to save my son from whatever caused the events to unfold,” she said. “In today’s world, a ‘medical’ emergency could be a heart attack or maybe drugs or COVID. And my 16-year old son just walked head on into it, without any concern for himself. Pretty scary, right?”
Walsh said, as a result of Landen’s actions, the woman he performed CPR on is currently stable and is recovering.
“Landen’s selfless actions, without regard to his own safety, are reflective of the very principals of what it is to be a citizen in this great country.”
“I would also like to give credit where it is due,” Tracie Heeter said. “Thanks to Landen’s time with the Albert Gallatin JROTC program and Lt. Col. Joseph Walsh, Landen had the knowledge to perform CPR, and to God for putting us where we needed to be.”
Walsh said the recommendation for the Medal of Heroism award is expected to be approved and will be presented at the JROTC awards ceremony at the Albert Gallatin High School on May 19.
