A settlement has been reached in the hazing lawsuit involving the Uniontown Area School District and a former football player who alleged he sustained ear damage during a hazing incident.
An attorney for the player and his mother indicated the district agreed to pay an unspecified sum to close the matter, but asked a federal judge to approve the mother receiving the settlement on her son's behalf.
Attorney Joel Sansone indicated in court paperwork that the mother intended to properly use the money for the care of her son and in his best interest.
The lawsuit was filed in June, and claimed that the boy child sustained a ruptured ear drum during the school’s August 2018 football camp.
As part of the camp, players were required to stay overnight in the high school gym under the supervision of coaches. The suit alleged during that time, several players, including the boy, were subjected to hazing.
Those acts involved bullying, tampering with players’ property, aggressive behavior and physical violence, according to the complaint.
Sansone contended the coaches did not adequately supervise players or stop their conduct.
The suit alleged that the plaintiff was forcefully knocked to the ground from behind when they were not actively playing football.
In one overnight incident, the plaintiff was allegedly hit in the head and ear around 1 a.m., rupturing his ear drum while he was sleeping. The suit stated no one came to check on him.
The suit alleged the coaches “created an atmosphere at camp where players … did not feel comfortable reporting” hazing, contending that one players quit the team because of it.
The filing further alleged that minor who hit the plaintiff was prohibited from participating in school-related activities by Laurel Highlands School District due to behavioral issues, but had been recruited to play football at Uniontown Area High School despite these known behavioral problems.
