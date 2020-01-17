Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Cloudy early with a wintry mix expected to move in overnight. Low 24F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy early with a wintry mix expected to move in overnight. Low 24F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.