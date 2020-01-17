A Fayette County judge denied a former Connellsville police officer’s request for a new trial.
Ryan Reese, 47, of Mount Pleasant had argued his trial attorney was ineffective in her representation of him during his 2016 sexual assault trial.
The victim in the case was 15 and addicted to drugs when Reese arrested her in 2013, according to trial testimony. Police said he offered to reduce her charges if she performed sex acts on him, which occurred after she turned 16. He was acquitted of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse at his trial, the more serious of the charges, but was convicted on corruption of a minor and sentenced to prison.
Reese, though his attorney James Natale, argued that his trial attorney failed to cross-examine the arresting officer in his case regarding phone contacts between Reese and the victim and failed to cross-examine the officer about the surveillance used on Reese when he was with the victim. Natale also argued the sexual offender registration requirements imposed on Reese were unconstitutional.
In both criminal court and in paperwork in a federal lawsuit filed by the victim, Reese contended she pursued a sexual relationship with him.
In his opinion, Wagner found that sexual contact with a minor was enough to substantiate the corruption of minors conviction.
“Whether the minor initiated the contact does not make the acts of the adult any less illegal or a violation of the statute,” Wagner wrote, adding that any questions about who initiated the phone calls between the two would not have impacted the verdict.
Wagner found the surveillance argument was without merit.
At the preliminary hearing, the officer testified that he was informed of the meeting between Reese and the victim, but didn't know if the nature of the meeting was a drug exchange or for sex.
“As he was unaware of the defendant and victim's intentions, when the car was parked, he decided not to intervene,” Wagner wrote, adding that, at trial, the officer testified that they couldn't see inside of Reese's car because of the tinted windows. If troopers would have approached the vehicle, Reese could have thought it was a robbery, and police didn't intervene to prevent putting lives in danger, Wagner noted.
“It is apparent that there was no issue that counsel could have used to impeach the credibility of the trooper,” he wrote in the opinion.
As to the contention that Reese’s sexual offender registration requirements are unconstitutional, Wagner said there was no merit to the claim.
