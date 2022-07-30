A federal judge denied a request to delay a civil lawsuit filed against Uniontown officials by the city’s treasurer.
In a ruling issued Thursday, U.S. District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan found Treasurer Antoinette Hodge “has not adequately explained the extent that this civil case and the potential criminal case overlap.”
Hodge’s attorney, Joel Sansone, asked for the delay last week. His motion indicated Hodge had testified before a grand jury, and believed she was the subject of its investigation.
The motion also stated that Hodge was asked to provide more information to city officials about $106,750 in missing tax payments made in cash to her office.
Sansone’s court filing did not explicitly connect the grand jury testimony to the missing money.
Without more information, Ranjan found there wasn’t enough evidence to show how a potential criminal case could impact Hodge’s lawsuit.
“She may not yet have full knowledge of the details of the criminal investigation (no indictment has been returned), but at least some additional details are necessary for the court to find sufficient overlap to stay the case,” he wrote.
Hodge’s lawsuit made a number of claims, including allegations that former councilman Martin Gatti and City Clerk Kim Marshall have hampered her ability to do her job because she is Black.
Hodge also contended the two, and other unidentified people, may have altered records to accuse Hodge of wrongdoing or misconduct.
A city attorney argued against delaying the lawsuit, saying it was in the public interest to resolve the case because the filing branded both Gatti and Marshall as racists – an allegation they’ve denied in court filings.
Ranjan agreed, noting Marshall, Gatti and the city all have a strong interest in moving the case forward.
The ruling left the door open for Hodge to again ask for a stay, should she be charged criminally.
