An investigating grand jury will be selected next month in Fayette County.
President Judge John F. Wagner Jr. granted the motion from District Attorney Richard Bower to convene the grand jury, ordering the county’s jury commissioners to call 300 residents to appear at 9 a.m. on Feb. 24 in Courtroom 1 at the courthouse.
Bower did not go into any details as to what jurors would be looking into when he presented a motion for a grand jury earlier this month, but said Judge Joseph M. George Jr. would serve as the supervising judge.
“The convening of a county investigating grand jury is necessary because of the existence of such criminal activity within the county,” Bower stated in his motion. “The existence of such criminal activity can best be investigated using the investigative resources of a grand jury.”
The last time a judge granted such a request was in 2012 when then-President Judge Gerald R. Solomon granted the motion from former district attorney Jack Heneks Jr. That panel recommend charges on a variety of fronts, from election violations to unsolved homicides.
