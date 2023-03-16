Sails Inn

Michael Scott I Herald-Standard

A Fayette County judge granted a temporary injunction Wednesday closing Sails Inn on North Gallatin Avenue in Uniontown. A hearing is slated for Monday to determine whether the establishment will be permanently closed as a “nuisance bar.” Two men were shot at killed at the bar last week.

 Michael Scott I Herald-Standard

