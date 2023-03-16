A Uniontown bar where two people were shot and killed last week has now been closed while the district attorney’s office seeks to have it shut down permanently as a “nuisance bar.”
District Attorney Richard Bower cited more than 70 incidents prior to the March 8 shooting that left two Uniontown men dead in his lawsuit against the Sails Inn.
Wednesday afternoon, Fayette County Judge Linda Cordaro signed an emergency injunction closing the bar, located at 277 N. Gallatin Ave. A final hearing on a potential permanent injunction is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Monday.
Bower filed the lawsuit last week against the Sails Inn and its owners, Thomas and Maureen Elias.
A call to the Sails Inn prior to the order being signed Wednesday was not returned. It was not immediately clear who was representing the Elias’ in the case.
Last week, Tommy Stargell Jr., 28, and Darroll Gregg, 32, were both shot and killed. Daryl Maurice Truley, 32, of Uniontown, is wanted for the killing of Gregg. Bower said Stargell was trying to break up a fight between Gregg and Truley, who were both armed.
It was not the first shooting at the establishment. Last April, a man was shot outside the Sails Inn following a fight that started in the bar.
Bower’s lawsuit cites dozens of other incidents police had been called to the Sails Inn for in the past several years, including many for assaults and fights.
