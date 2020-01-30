A judge denied a motion from the defendant in a fatal shooting in Vanderbilt to stop witnesses from using the man’s nickname at trial.
Djamar T. “Bloody” Rodgers faces criminal homicide and other charges in the Sept. 17, 2018 shooting death of Tywain J. Reid, 29. Reid, of North Braddock. Rodgers’ attorney, Vincent Tiberi, had asked a judge to bar prosecutors and witnesses from using his client’s nickname when the case goes to trial.
“I don’t want it said over and over again,” Tiberi said Thursday.
Fayette County District Attorney Rich Bower argued that the three others who were charged in the case are expected to testify against Rodgers, and only know him by his nickname. Bower submitted police interviews from those witnesses that showed they only knew him as “Bloody.”
He also presented a state Superior Court case that found the use of a defendant’s nickname – when that is the only way a witness knows the person – is not prejudicial to a defendant.
Judge Steve P. Leskinen ruled that because the witnesses did not know Rodgers’ real name, his nickname is a necessary link in the commonwealth’s chain of evidence in identifying Rodgers.
Tiberi said he hadn’t yet reviewed the Superior Court case, so Leskinen gave him until the end of the day Monday to file an additional motion to argue the nickname issue. If he does not, Leskinen said the nickname could be used at trial.
The witnesses, who pleaded guilty to lesser charges in exchange for their testimony are Roy William Aller Jr. 21, of Dawson; Peaches Spring Logan, 41, of Dawson and Sjon-Luc Bochnak, 24, of Dunbar.
Bochnak pleaded guilty to robbery and criminal conspiracy to commit robbery and was sentenced to two to four years in prison. Logan pleaded guilty to robbery, attempted robbery and criminal conspiracy to commit robbery and Aller pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted robbery. Both were sentenced to five to 10 years in prison.
Rodgers is in prison awaiting trial, which Bower said he anticipated would occur in May.
