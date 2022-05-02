New Salem American Legion Auxiliary Unit 753 selected Aria Jurosco, daughter of Robert and Amanda Jurosco, as 2022 Miss Poppy.
Aria is a junior member of the auxiliary and is in the second grade. She enjoys dancing and is a member of the Lanzi Dance Academy. She will participate in Memorial Day services conducted by Unit 753 at the Communiy Honor Roll on May 30.
Her grandparents are Jodie and Kathy Jurosco and Sue and Randy Gallo. Great-grandparents are Gloria Magerko and Lillian Thomas.
Auxiliary members will be distributing poppies May 2-4 at the New Salem Mini Mart. All proceeds will benefit veterans and local educational programs throughout the year.
