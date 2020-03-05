A Republic man was found guilty on all charges in an attempted homicide case where he shot a woman who was trying to break up a fight.
A Fayette County jury found Obataiye “Oball” Kareem Scott Jr., 25, guilty of criminal attempt to commit homicide, prohibited possession of a firearm, firearms not to be carried without a license, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and two counts of aggravated assault on Wednesday.
According to court documents, Jennifer Mapstone was talking to a friend, Cedric Harrison, near her South Hills Terrace apartment in Brownsville when Scott arrived around 3 a.m. with Mapstone’s niece, Jerree Mapstone, driving on July 9, 2017.
Mapstone saw Scott “square up” to fight Harrison and then walk to her niece’s car, returning with a gun, police said. He then began chasing Harrison around a car, firing shots. She said she screamed for Scott to stop and felt a bullet go through her arm, then felt a burning sensation near her stomach.
Scott shot Mapstone once in the arm near the elbow and once near the stomach, requiring a month-long hospital stay and causing a prolonged sickness.
Scott was also shot that day, but no arrests have been made after he reportedly refused to cooperate in the investigation.
Sentencing for Scott will take place at a later date.
He is currently lodged in the Fayette County Prison.
