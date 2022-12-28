Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the cause of a house fire in Springfield Township early Tuesday that claimed the life of a juvenile.
Fayette County Emergency Management Agency reported that the fire call came in at 5:23 a.m., with the initial call stating possibly three people were trapped.
Normalville Area Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mark Bigam said by when firefighters arrived at 390 Hawkins Hollow Road, an adult male and female had made it outside the house trailer, but one person remained trapped inside.
Police said the body of a child was found inside the house. Three dogs also perished in the fire.
Bigam said the cold temperatures and slope of the driveway posed a challenge for fire crews to access the scene and prevent slipping and falling for first responders.
He said no firefighters were injured during the 30 minutes it took to bring the fire under control following the cleanup as they cleared the scene late in the morning.
Bigam said the adult male and female were transported by personal vehicle to an area hospital as crews were fighting the fire.
He said he will contact them as well as the Red Cross to determine what assistance they may need.
State police reported that the fire marshal ruled the fire as accidental. No further information was available at press time, including the identity and cause of death of the juvenile.
Fire departments that responded to the scene included Springfield Township, Saltlick Township, Ohiopyle and Bullskin Township, and Connellsville City and Connellsville Township were on standby. Mutual Aid EMS also responded. Chestnut Ridge VFD also assisted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.