Kansas has announced their newest tour, “Another Fork in the Road,” will have fans hearing songs spanning 50 years, including hits such as “Carry On My Wayward Son,” “Dust in the Wind,” “Point of Know Return,” “Play the Game Tonight,” “Fight Fire with Fire” and other fan favorites in addition to deep cuts that rarely have been played live.
Kansas 50th’s anniversary tour announced
- By Mark Hofmann mhofmann @heraldstandard.com
