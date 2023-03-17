Fayette County Magisterial District Judges Ronald Haggerty Jr. and Richard Kasunic II were again certified for service as a member of the Pennsylvania Judiciary after successfully completing continuing legal education course work.
Friday, March 17, 2023 2:36 AM
Conducted by the Minor Judiciary Education Board (MJEB) and the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts (AOPC), the educational program for district judges is designed to keep them current in a variety of legal topics and management techniques necessary to efficiently and fairly adjudicate cases and supervise a magisterial district court office. Continuing education course work is required by statute for each of the more than 500 Pennsylvania MDJs to complete annually.
MDJs represent the “grass roots” level of Pennsylvania’s judicial system. In counties other than Philadelphia, they have jurisdiction over summary criminal cases, motor vehicle cases, civil cases under $12,000, and landlord tenant matters. MDJs also issue arrest and search warrants, conduct preliminary arraignments, set bail, and hold preliminary hearings in criminal cases.
