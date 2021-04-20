A Uniontown man is hosting a Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful event to help clean up the city.
“I walk around town a lot and I see trash all the time. I figured I’d do something around Earth Day to give back to the community and maybe help people take pride in our town,” said Jesse Blackburn, one of the organizers.
Earth Day, dedicated to supporting protection of the environment, is April 22. Blackburn is holding the cleanup day on Saturday, April 24 at 10 a.m. Volunteers will gather at the Uniontown Peace Monument, near the Uniontown Public Library, at the intersection of East South and Jefferson streets.
Blackburn is hopeful many will join in the effort, and has reached out to local organizations to get the word out and encourage attendance.
He said it means a lot to him to be able to make a difference in his community through Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, a volunteer-based nonprofit organization. Blackburn said he intends to hold similar events in the future.
“I think it would be great to keep doing things that inspire Uniontown to be more, and to take pride in who we are in our town instead of the negativity that we always see,” he said.
