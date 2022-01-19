A kidnapping scam is targeting people in the 724-area code.
The FBI in Pittsburgh said more than 450 calls were made last week by someone living in Mexico, claiming loved ones traveling in that area are in danger or have been kidnapped. Authorities said the callers are scanning social media accounts for people traveling in the Southwest border area, making contact with their family or friends, and asking they send money.
The FBI reminded people to never give out financial information over the phone to a strange caller, and asked the public to warn family members of the scam.
“Many times, these scammers are convincing, and their actions are criminal. The experience is traumatic for the victims, especially since these scammers sound very real,” a release from the FBI stated.
Anyone who receives such a call should remain calm, and get as much information as possible, including the caller’s telephone number, before hanging up and reporting the call to police or the FBI.
“If you are still convinced you need to withdraw the money, talk to the manager at your bank and ask for guidance. Never wire money, especially overseas, based on a request made over the phone or in an email. Once you send it, you can’t get it back,” the release noted.
The FBI is asking anyone who received a call like this, regardless of whether they sent money, to file a complaint at IC3.gov or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.
