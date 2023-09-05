A yoga and mindfulness after-school program for children will begin today, offering sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Peter J. Daley Cultural Center in Brownsville.
Kids’ yoga and mindfulness program to be offered at MVAA in Brownsville
(0) comments
