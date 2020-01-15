Two people were killed and two others were injured in a one-vehicle accident on Redstone Way in Redstone Township early Wednesday morning, officials said.
State police said one of the injured people was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia, and the other was transported to a hospital by ambulance. The severity of the injuries was not immediately known. Police did not release the name of the deceased victims Wednesday afternoon because the next of kin had not yet been notified.
The crash occurred between Colvin and Grindstone roads at about 4:45 a.m., according to a Fayette County 911 supervisor.
Authorities said the vehicle was speeding, and noted no environmental factors contributed to the crash.
Traffic was detoured for about two hours while police conducted an investigation. The road reopened at about 8 a.m.
State police Belle Vernon were assisted on the scene by Republic, Grindstone, South Brownsville, North Brownsville and Smock fire departments, Fayette EMS, Brownsville EMS and the Fayette County Coroner’s Office, according to the Fayette County 911 supervisor.
This was the second fatal crash in Fayette County in two days. Just before 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, 66-year-old Arnold Savage of Farmington was killed when his SUV crossed into the opposing lane of traffic on Route 40 in Henry Clay Township and hit a tractor trailer.
The Fayette County Emergency Management Agency put out a post on Facebook reminding drivers of the Steer Clear Law, which requires drivers to move over or slow down when they encounter an emergency scene, traffic stop or disabled vehicle. Drivers should move to a lane away from the scene, if possible, or travel at a reduced speed. Drivers can be ticketed for violating the Steer Clear Law.
Last week, Rostraver/West Newton Emergency Services Paramedic Supervisor Matthew Smelser was killed when he was hit by a commercial vehicle while he was treating a patient from an accident on Interstate 70.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.