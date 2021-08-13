“Kindness Day” is returning to the Five Corners intersection in Uniontown this Saturday with a promise to be bigger and kinder than ever.
“Every year we continue to promote kindness,” said Brandie VanDusen, organizer of the annual event. “This year we have double the donors and gifts.”
VanDusen started Fayette Outreach in 2018 with a mission is to provide random acts of kindness, and continue the ongoing tradition of Kindness Day on the second Saturday of August.
From 1 to 3 p.m., volunteers from the community will be handing out small gifts like candy, free admission coupons, or gift cards to motorists passing by.
“We also ask for volunteers to create kindness signs with their favorite kindness quote,” she said.
Those gifts and the signs are for passing motorists and pedestrians.
VanDusen said they hand out hundreds of gifts that the group prepackages, adding that she chose Five Corners because it’s one of the busiest intersections in the city.
“I wanted to reach as many people as I could,” she said.
The number of volunteers who show up every year to help is always a pleasant surprise, she said.
“Sometimes I’m only aware of a dozen (volunteers) that will be coming to help and once we get started, more show up,” VanDusen said.
People see the event on social media and show up, and sometimes motorists who’ve received a gift will find a place to park, get out and volunteer to help on the spot.
“Its a beautiful way to pay it forward,” she said.
All the donations for Kindness Day are made possible by local businesses and individuals in the community.
The donors are able to use a pre-made Amazon wish list to purchase right from the website, a monetary transfer in any amount on PayPal or some businesses will donate free vouchers or coupons, gift cards and freshly-baked goods.
“Every year we seek new donors,” VanDusen said. “It’s such a nice way to get involved in the community. We also encourage businesses/organizations to also attend the event as a group. It’s a great team building exercise.”
She added that they’re always in need of volunteers to create kindness signs for the event, hand out gifts or hold signs for passersby to read. Anyone wishing to wear a mask can do so and using hand sanitizer is encouraged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.