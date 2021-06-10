A little more than 24 hours after it went live, problems with the state’s new unemployment system are being resolved, according to Jennifer Berrier, acting secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry.
In an online media briefing Wednesday morning, Berrier said thousands of claims had been processed despite myriad glitches that had left some users frustrated. Berrier reiterated the hiccups were anticipated, and personnel in her department “are working quickly to resolve them.”
“This is a change that’s been in the works for a very long time,” Berrier said. “Once the system stabilizes, we’ll be in a much better position than we were a year ago. The system will be much more agile and accommodating.”
One year ago, layoffs piled up as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the tsunami of unemployment claims frequently overwhelmed a system that was put in place 40 years ago. Berrier described the switch to a new system as “a historic day” for the commonwealth, and said other states are observing how it goes as they contemplate updating their systems.
“We are hearing from individuals that they found the new system easier to use,” she said. “They like the new interface and our staff likes it, too.”
The system had been down for several days in the transition from the old system to a new one.
Pennsylvania residents can file claims at benefits.uc.pa.gov, and those with questions can call the Unemployment Compensation Center at 888-313-7284 or send an email message to uchelp@pa.gov.
