The Ladies of Charity of the Roman Catholic Parishes of Uniontown will celebrate the 25th anniversary of their ministry of caring for the poor and needy of Fayette County on Sunday.
Prior to the official beginning of Uniontown’s Ladies of Charity, the women of St. Mary (Nativity) Parish had been recognizing and answering the needs of the poor, said Sister Jean Augustine, a member of the organization.
Augustine said St. Vincent de Paul founded the Ladies of Charity in 17th Century France.
“Always on watch to relieve suffering wherever it appeared, the Ladies of Charity Associations came to the U.S. in 1857,” Augustine said, adding that the Uniontown chapter was created in August 1997.
Roberta Skovera, president of the Ladies of Charity, said the group is made up of four Roman Catholic churches in Uniontown: St. John the Evangelist, St. Joseph, St. Mary and St. Therese.
To mark the anniversary, Skovera said several people will return to help celebrate the anniversary including two of the original organizers of Uniontown’s Ladies of Charity, Sister Kay Glunk and the Rev. John Sedlak.
“The Ladies of Charity provide consolation and spiritual support to the bereaved; they have been collaborators with the St. Vincent de Paul Conference and its Uniontown Store as well as the Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers,” Augustine said.
Augustine said Sedlak, who was the former spiritual director of the organization, will offer Liturgy in St. Mary Church in Uniontown at 2 p.m. this Sunday, in thanksgiving to God and appreciation for those who continue God’s work.
Following the Liturgy, Augustine said current members, their guests, priests who’ve served at St. Mary’s and friends, by invitation only, will attend a reception and dinner.
Throughout the year, the Ladies of Charity coordinate and implement a variety of service activities including: volunteering at the annual Memorial Liturgy for deceased parishioners; fundraising for the Mothers’ Day Baby Shower; assisting needy students at Penn State Fayette, Eberly Campus with gas cards and professional clothing for job interviews; volunteering at the St. Vincent de Paul Store and Mt. Macrina Gift Shop; gardening on church property; food drives; and operation of the Children’s Closet, which provides clothing, toys and supplies to families with children, newborn to size 5T at no charge.
Augustine said all women are welcome to join the Ladies of Charity of the Roman Catholic Parishes of Uniontown. For additional information or how to become members of the Ladies of Charity, call 724-437-4441.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.