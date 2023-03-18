Anglers who had hoped to fish for trout at Lake Wilma in Greene County will be out of luck this season.
The lake, which is owned by the energy company CNX Resources, is being temporarily closed due to “ongoing operations,” according to spokesman Brian Aiello. This means that trout stocking operations that had been planned for Thursday and for April 12 at Lake Wilma have been called off. The lake, located in Wayne Township, will also be closed for Mentored Youth Trout Day next Saturday, and on April 1, the opening of trout season.
CNX intends to reopen the lake in late May, Aiello said. By then, it will be too late to stock the lake with trout, Aiello explained, but that CNX would stock the lake later in the season when temperatures cool. The company also plans on hosting a special community fishing event, though the date has not yet been determined. Aiello said it would likely be sometime in the early fall.
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) has posted a schedule of trout stocking at lakes in Washington, Greene and Fayette counties and other locations throughout the commonwealth at the PFBC website, fbweb.pa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.