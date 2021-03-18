Fayette County commissioners unanimously approved a land sale agreement for the county’s planned business park in North Union Township.
The agreement between the county and the Fayette County Redevelopment Authority provides funding for the Fayette County Business Park – Mount St. Macrina Economic Development Initiative.
“This didn’t happen overnight,” Commissioner Vincent Vicites said during the board’s Thursday meeting.
Vicites said the project is an extension from the Fayette Business park, which has only 10 acres remaining following the news that Menards is building a store in the park. The park, which holds 47 businesses, is responsible for $120 million in private investment and has over 1,000 employees, officials said.
“We wanted to keep that success going,” Vicites said.
Commissioner Dave Lohr said the first meetings that took place was about three years ago when the commissioners were made aware of the 57 acres of land owned by the Mount St. Macrina’s Sisters of Saint Basil off of Old Pittsburgh Road.
“It’s a project I do believe is needed also because there’s lots of times we’ve been approached by companies looking for a place to build,” Lohr said. “It’s a very good location.”
The county received a state grant of $500,000 in 2019 and then a $2 million commitment from the state in 2020 to support the project.
The county will also allocate $1 million for the project.
Vicites said he hopes to get infrastructure in place and ready to sell to private development within the next year or two and thanked his fellow commissioners, the North Union Township supervisors, the county grant writers and the redevelopment authority for making Thursday’s next step happen.
“This is an exciting project,” Vicites said. “We can continue to build the tax base for the county, and we can keep that momentum going for the future.”
In other business, the commissioners unanimously voted to:
n Consider agreements with the Fayette County Housing Authority and Fayette County Community Action Agency for administering the Emergency Rental Assistance Program on behalf of the county. Dunn said the county will have more information available on the program, which is for those struggling with paying rent and utilities due to the pandemic.
n Awarded Gibson and Thomas Engineering out of Latrobe the contract for the digitization of county zoning maps, subject to the negotiation of an acceptable price.
