Additional cleanup work is expected to be done Monday before a section of roadway reopens in Washington County after a landslide, according to the state Department of Transportation.
On Saturday, a landslide along Route 88 caused PennDOT to close a portion of the roadway between Mechanic Street and Highpoint Drive in California Borough.
Joel Morris, a spokesperson for PennDOT District 12, said the road remained closed throughout Sunday, and he added that crews will head back out to the area Monday to clear any remaining debris from the roadway.
Morris said the road will reopen soon after work on that portion of roadway is complete.
In the meantime, PennDOT is asking motorists to seek alternate routes.
Motorists can also check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or via smart-phone applications for iPhone and Android devices.
