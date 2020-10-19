The right-hand lane of Route 119 in Connellsville between East Crawford Avenue and Pittsburgh Street will remain closed through Nov. 27.
The one-lane closure started Sept. 14 and the lane was initially expected to be reopened by Oct. 30.
State Department of Transportation workers are performing slide repairs in the area.
Motorists are asked to drive with caution in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.