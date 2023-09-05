The annual pilgrimage in honor of Our Lady of Perpetual Help drew a large crowd to Mt. St. Macrina in Uniontown over the weekend. The event has been held on Labor Day weekend annually since 1934 by the Sisters of St. Basil, and is the oldest Byzantine Catholic pilgrimage in the United States. Beginning Friday evening, the event offered a full weekend of prayer and activities. On Sunday, Bishop of the Diocese of Greensburg Larry Kulick celebrated an outdoor Mass.

