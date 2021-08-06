For the second straight year, the Laurel Highlands region has been nominated as one of the best destinations for fall foliage by a national newspaper.
GO Laurel Highlands announced that a panel of experts and USA TODAY 10Best editors have once again chosen the area as a nominee for the Readers’ Choice Awards for the Best Destination for Fall Foliage.
“Two years in a row, that’s a nice ‘wow’ moment for the Laurel Highlands,” said Ann Nemanic, the executive director of GO Laurel Highlands. “Being chosen by the editors of USA TODAY once again demonstrates the Laurel Highlands, especially when our landscape turns into so many vibrant fall colors, is such a tremendous destination where visitors get to see and enjoy nature at her finest.”
Twenty nominees across the country have been selected for the 2021 Best Destination for Fall Foliage award. The winners are selected by readers’ choice via a month-long online contest that encourages travelers to vote daily for their favorite place to explore during fall.
The contest launched Aug. 2 and will close Aug. 30.
Last year, the Laurel Highlands was named the third-best overall destination for Best Fall Foliage by USA TODAY 10Best. In the past, the area has been chosen as Best New Destinations for the Flight 93 National Memorial’s Tower of Voice and Best Pennsylvania Attractions for Ohiopyle State Park.
GO Laurel Highlands stated that the area is home to thousands of acres of unspoiled state forests, parks and game lands that provide an ideal destination for an autumn getaway for leaf peepers.
“From a simple drive along our scenic byways in search of the perfect pumpkin, tackling a challenging corn maze or sipping on a fall-themed craft beverage from one of our Laurel Highlands Pour Tour partners, a multi-day visit Laurel Highlands can capture the essence of why this region is a fall favorite for so many,” Nemanic said.
For example, the mountain ridges and river valleys provide a dramatic landscape for the diverse population of trees that offer their own signature color each fall as fall foliage begins to shine in mid-September with the brightest bursts of color ablaze in mid-October.
To vote, visit www.10best.com and select “Best Destination for Fall Foliage (2021)” under “Readers’ Choice”.
