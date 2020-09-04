The Laurel Highlands is one of the top 10 places to experience fall foliage, according to a national publication.
On Friday, USA Today announced that Pennsylvania’s Laurel Highlands has been named a Readers’ Choice Winner for the Best Destination for Fall Foliage category in the 2020 USA Today 10Best Travel Award Contest.
“We are extremely honored to have been nominated and now recognized as a Top 10 destination by the readers of USA Today,” said Ann Nemanic, Executive Director, Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau.
While the bureau embraces all four seasons in the region, Nemanic said experiencing the colors of fall along the scenic byways and historic routes is something special.
“Toss in clear streams, covered bridges and a corn maze or two, and you’ve just mapped out one of many scenic drives in the region," she said.
The Laurel Highlands placed third overall in voting amid a field of 20 nominees that included Pocono Mountains, Pa., Asheville, N.C. and Ozark Mountain Region, Ark.
“It’s time to roll down the windows, pull back the convertible top and soak in the fresh air and absolutely splendid scenery of the Laurel Highlands,” said Nemanic, adding that the autumn season is a time of change and time to move forward into a new chapter and embrace travel and tourism once again. “A fall foliage excursion is just what everyone needs to recharge and re-energize his or her spirit.”
The Readers’ Choice designation comes at an important time for the region as the tourism industry looks to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic that halted many guests’ travel plans earlier in the year.
Laurel Highlands’ outdoor attractions, which include Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fallingwater, the Flight 93 National Memorial and Ohiopyle State Park, gives travelers the room to explore safely while they social distance.
The Best Destination for Fall Foliage award is one of several USA Today 10Best honors recently won by the Laurel Highlands. The region previously won one of the top Best New Destinations in 2018 for Flight 93 National Memorial’s Tower of Voices and Best Pennsylvania Attractions for Ohiopyle State Park.
“Ohiopyle is a very beautiful location with really high ridges and the deep valleys including the deepest gorge in Pennsylvania,” said Ken Bisbee, the manager of Ohiopyle State Park, adding the area also has several overlooks where visitors can experience some nice views of the fall foliage.
While nothing special has been planned for the fall as they’ve cancelled their larger events and larger programs due to COVID-19, Bisbee said the park may hold some smaller programs for a group of 25 people or fewer.
He added that information on any future programs will be on the Ohiopyle State Park website or Facebook page.
If no programs are happening, Bisbee said people have always stopped by the visitors center in the past to ask about the best places to view the foliage.
“So my front-line staff always has a route to recommend to the people on places that they can go to have the best view,” Bisbee said. “So that's probably what we will continue to do as we have done in the past.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.