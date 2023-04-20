Deb Christopher and Patti Schildkamp return to Laurelville Retreat Center in Mount Pleasant with a Lunch & Learn talk on monarch butterflies.
Laurelville to host Monarch Butterfly Lunch & Learn
- By Mark Hofmann mhofmann @heraldstandard.com
Thursday, April 20, 2023 12:53 PM
The Penn State Extension Master Gardeners will review the Monarch butterfly’s life cycle from egg to adult and its migration to and from Mexico. They will emphasize how to become a Monarch Watch Waystation, establishing a summer habitat in the garden and migration through the area.
The Monarch Watch Waystation application will be used as a guide on what is required to be certified, including the type of milkweed host plants for the caterpillars, suggested nectar annual and perennial plants for the adult butterflies and sustainable management practices that Monarch Watch recommends.
Westmoreland County’s 250th Anniversary committee set a goal of 250 waystations by the end of 2023 with 57 already registered as of Jan. 1.
Anniversary benefactors and FirstEnergy are paying the waystation certification and sign fees for up to 193 more Monarch Waystation applicants in order to reach 250 this year.
The event will be May 15 at noon.
The cost for the Lunch & Learn is a $20 donation.
Pre-registration is required at https://tinyurl.com/may15monarchs or email mary@laurelville.org.
