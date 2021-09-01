A Henry Clay Township supervisor claimed the township’s other supervisors and its code enforcement officer violated his constitutional rights over race, according to a lawsuit.
Supervisor Jesse Bates II, through attorney Joel Sansone, named Henry Clay Township, township supervisors Charles Myers and William Hayden and code enforcement officer Rick Wilson as defendants in the federal suit.
Bates, who’s grandfather is black, was elected as a township supervisor in 2019 with his term beginning in 2020.
At that time, the secretary quit her position and another former township supervisor who had become an employee also resigned, according to the suit. Sansone alleged both indicated Bates’ race was the reason they did not want to work with him.
According to the lawsuit, Myers, Hayden and Wilson excluded Bates from meetings with township employees or contractors. Bates contended they did so because of his race.
The lawsuit also stated that the defendants allegedly made several hostile remarks about Bates’ race during meetings with those employees who had resigned from the township.
During a public meeting in June 2020, Bates read a letter he wrote about multiple issues he had with how the township was being run in terms of budget, ordinance enforcement and unprofessionalism of the defendants.
Several months later, he applied to renew a building permit to for a commercial building in the township, but, the suit claimed, the township didn’t renew the permit for two weeks.
Sansone contended the delay was in retaliation for Bates speaking out about the township at the public meeting.
Sansone added that other similarly situated white property owners received approvals for permits from the township including one for a used-car lot, despite having multiple complaints from residents and township-ordinance violations.
Because of the delay in the renewal of the building permit, Bates was unable to confirm a date with the contractor, and construction was delayed for two months, causing Bates a significant financial loss.
The township supervisors declined comment on the suit Tuesday.
