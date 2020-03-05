Two brothers injured in the January bus crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike that killed five people and injured 60 have filed a lawsuit against the bus company.
Anthony and Quwanjay Ellis, both of New Jersey, filed the lawsuit against Z&D Tours Inc. in the Superior Court of New Jersey this week, claiming the bus company was negligent in the Jan. 5 multi-vehicle crash in Mount Pleasant Township.
The brothers were passengers on the bus, which the lawsuit states started exceeding a safe speed as the bus descended a slope on the roadway near the township.
The bus suddenly veered toward the median and onto the paved left shoulder as Quwanjay Ellis recalled in the complaint hearing several passengers scream followed by the driver jolting the steering wheel sharply to the right, his lawyer wrote.
The bus crossed all lanes as it traveled onto the right shoulder and crashed onto a steep embankment, rolled onto its passenger side and slid to a stop, according to an official report on the crash.
The bus stretched diagonally across the westbound lanes and shoulders with its underside facing oncoming traffic as multiple vehicles including a FedEx and UPS trucks struck it.
Anthony Ellis was thrown through the front window and sustained a broken neck, shoulder and collarbone and head and collar area lacerations, the complaint stated.
Quwanjay Ellis suffered injuries to his right elbow and hand, both feet and his chest, according to the court filing.
They’re seeking compensatory and punitive damages as their attorney, Motley Rice, said the bus company failed to uphold the trust the passengers put their lives into it to safely see them to their destination.
