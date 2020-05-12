A Uniontown man filed a federal lawsuit alleging he was subjected to “deplorable” conditions while lodged at the Fayette County Prison.
William Oleksik, through attorney Charity Grimm Krupa, filed the lawsuit against state police Trooper Jason Zanolli, Fayette County, Fayette County Prison Warden Jeffrey Myers, the Fayette County Prison Board and an unidentified prison employee.
The lawsuit contended that Oleksik was accused of sexually abusing a child, and county Children and Youth Services investigated the complaint and believed it to be unfounded.
However, Zanolli filed criminal charges against him in the case last year, Krupa wrote.
While the case was later dismissed, the arrest resulted in Oleksik being jailed at the Fayette County Prison from Dec. 9, 2019 to March 2, 2019, even though Fayette County prosecutors filed a motion to drop the charges on Feb. 27, 2019.
During that time of incarceration, the lawsuit alleged Oleksik was forced to live in deplorable conditions where he was exposed to raw sewage, pervasive mold and mildew and infestation of rats, cockroaches and insects.
The lawsuit alleged that Oleksik was denied access to basic necessities like adequate drinking water, fresh and uncontaminated food, properly functioning heat and ventilation, properly functioning toilets, sinks and showers.
The lawsuit added that the conditions included severe overcrowding, inadequate clothing, linens and basic hygiene needs.
“The prison conditions were inhumane and deprived the plaintiff of his basic human needs,” Krupa wrote in the lawsuit.
Oleksik is seeking compensatory, economic, non-economic and punitive damages, and legal costs against the defendants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.