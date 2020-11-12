A lawsuit filed in federal court accused two Fayette County police officers of using excessive force on a man with carbon monoxide poisoning.
The suit was filed on behalf of William Smith and names German Township Police Office Hannah Toski, Masontown Police Officer Zachary Kodric, Fayette County residents Robert Smith, Alvin Smith and Amber Coffman as defendants.
The lawsuit stated that in 2018, William Smith and his wife Jonna Smith installed a double-wide mobile home onto a property along Lutheran Church Road in Smithfield.
During the installation of the home, the couple inhabited a shed heated by propane when, in the early morning hours on Nov. 11, 2018, the propane malfunctioned and caused a carbon monoxide leak in the shed.
The couple suffered from carbon monoxide poisoning and were incapacitated, disoriented and unable to leave the shed, but William Smith made a telephone call to his mother-in-law, who arrived at the property and notified authorities about the situation, attorney Joel Sansone wrote.
Toski and Kodric arrived at the property along with other first responders including Alvin Smith in his capacity as a firefighter and Robert Smith.
The lawsuit alleges the police forcibly removed William Smith from the shed by grabbing his arms and pulling him backward. Sansone alleged police threw him to the ground and kicked him, accusing him of being intoxicated. The filing contended William Smith suffered multiple injuries; his wife sustained severe carbon monoxide poisoning.
Police charged William Smith with risking a catastrophe and five counts of endangering another person.
Sansone contended the charges were filed because William Smith has been involved in a dispute with his brothers, Robert Smith and Alvin Smith, for years. The filing identified Robert Smith as a constable in Fairchance, and alleged he has a close working relationship with police.
Toski, the suit alleged, accused William Smith of trying to kill his wife through carbon monoxide poisoning.
“These accusations were, and are, patently false,” Sansone wrote.
On Jan. 29, 2019, the charges against William Smith were dismissed.
The suit seeks monetary damages and legal fees.
