Perry Township will, once again, be Hollywood for a day.
Supervisor AJ Boni confirmed the Layton Bridge and Tunnel will be used to film scenes for the upcoming limited-series reboot of the show “Justified,” titled “Justified: City Primeval.”
The filming will necessitate short-term stoppages on Layton Road while filming takes place on Friday. The state Department of Transportation said the stoppages will be five minutes or less, and will occur on both sides of the bridge between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Boni, who is also the chief of the township’s volunteer fire department, said the fire department will have a truck on either side of the bridge during filming.
“For some reason, the movie industry really likes that bridge and tunnel,” Boni said, noting that “Justified” isn’t the first film crew to come to the area, nor is it the first time the series featured the bridge and tunnel.
Scenes from the original series’ pilot episode “Fire in the Hole” also used the Layton Bridge and Tunnel.
During the series’ original run between 2010 and 2015, other locations in the area, including Kittanning and Washington, also doubled as the fictional town of Harlan, Kentucky, home to the show’s main character, U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens. In fact, the exterior of the Observer-Reporter building on Main Street in Washington doubled as the First Bank of Harlan during a bank robbery scene in one of the original show’s early episodes.
Based on a short story by the late Elmore Leonard, “Justified” stars Timothy Olyphant as Givens. The limited series reboot is inspired by Leonard’s novel titled “City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit.”
According to Variety, Olyphant will once again appear as Givens. The limited series picks up with Givens eight years after he left Kentucky behind in the original “Justified” series.
Givens is now lives in Miami and is balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 15-year-old girl, until a chance encounter sends him to Detroit, according to Variety. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, aka The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent, sociopathic desperado who’s already slipped through the fingers of Detroit’s finest once and aims to do so again.
This the second time since 2019 that the Layton Bridge has been used as a filming location. In 2019, actor Jason Momoa was there to film scenes for the Netflix thriller “Sweet Girl,” released in 2021.
The township has also famously been used to film the Academy Award-winning film “The Silence of the Lambs.” The Layton home that doubled as the domicile of the movie’s serial killer Buffalo Bill was recently turned into a bed and breakfast that is themed after the film.
Scenes from the movie “Riddle” were also filmed in the area, as was the Showtime series “American Rust,” released last year.
Boni, who’s served as a township supervisor for more than two decades, said he’s glad to see the township with a population of about 2,300 in the limelight again.
“We appreciate them coming to town and supporting the community,” Boni said.
