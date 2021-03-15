State police liquor control officers issued several administrative citations to area bars and restaurants related to pandemic-related orders.
Dates for the citations spanned the month of February.
Allegations include:
n Mustang 347 LLC in Fayette County did not provide face masks for employees or did not require employees to wear face masks at all times; sold or served alcohol to a patron without a meal; permitted patrons to consume alcohol or food while not seated; permitted patrons to possess or consume beverages after midnight
n Don Patron Waynesburg LLC in Greene County sold or served alcohol to a patron without a meal
Washington County citations
n Pintola Enterprises Inc did not require customers to wear face masks entering, existing or traveling through the establishment; did not provide at least 6 feet between parties and tables or physical barriers; sold, furnished or gave alcohol for on-premises consumption after 11 p.m.
n Ye Old Kopper Kettle Inc allowed patrons to be served or seated at the bar; did not provide face masks for employees or did not require them to wear masks at all times
n Michael’s 331 Inc. did not provide face masks for employees or did not require them to wear masks at all times; did not require customers to wear face masks entering, existing or traveling through the establishment
n Llstarr LLC did not provide face masks for employees or did not require them to wear masks at all times; did not require customers to wear face masks entering, existing or traveling through the establishment; sold or served alcohol to a patron without a meal; allowed a patron to be served or seated at the bar; permitted patrons to consume alcohol or food while not seated at tables or booths
