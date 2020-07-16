A Leckrone woman pleaded guilty Thursday to embezzling nearly $1 million from Grandview Medical Management in Uniontown.
Cynthia L. Demniak, 60, was the office manager for the medical group.
Federal prosecutors said she stole about $926,940 between 2013 and 2018 to feed a gambling addiction.
The court was also advised that for tax years 2013 through 2018, Demniak underreported the embezzled income from Grandview Medical Center on her federal income tax returns, totaling nearly $270,426 in restitution owed to the IRS.
When Demniak is sentenced in November, she could face up to 118 years in prison, a $2.75 million fine, or both.
The Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation and United States Postal Inspection Service conducted the investigation that led to her prosecution.
