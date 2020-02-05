Tuesday may have marked the second regular meeting of Uniontown City Council with Bill Gerke as mayor, but the topic of discussion for much of the meeting was the city’s redevelopment authority and who should be serving on its board.
Former city council member Jared Billy, city restaurant owner Richard Ringer and an attorney representing former authority board member Harry Fike came to the meeting to protest Gerke’s replacement of Fike before his term expired, and to question why he did not recognize the appointments of Billy and Ringer, which were made at the end of 2019 by the previous mayor.
Attorney Thomas Shaffer addressed council, arguing that the state Urban Redevelopment Law, which governs redevelopment authority appointments, is on their side.
“I’m here to hopefully get that decision that the mayor made reversed,” Billy said. “ … I shouldn’t have to be here today to have to tell everybody in the audience that we have to follow the law.”
The city’s former mayor, Ed Fike, appointed Billy and Ringer to the board on Dec. 27 to succeed Dr. Kurt Sturdevant and Antoinette Hodge. Hodge’s term expired July 1, 2018. Sturdevant’s term expired July 1, 2019. Harry Fike was appointed to the board in January 2018, but Gerke removed him and appointed Matt George of MountainCreek Properties.
That move was made last month, after Gerke read a letter from board Chairman Paul Palya asking him to appoint someone to replace Fike because he hadn’t attended most of the authority’s meetings. The letter also did not recognize Ringer and Billy as replacement members for Hodge and Sturdevant.
The Urban Redevelopment Law does not set a specific time limit on filling vacancies, stating only that any vacancies be filled “promptly.” It also states that city redevelopment authority members hold office until their successor is appointed by the city’s mayor.
Shaffer cited a 1978 Supreme Court of Pennsylvania ruling that a mayor’s failure to make appointments when terms of office members expired did not forfeit their appointing powers, and that a newly elected mayor did not have the power to remove appointed board members and replace them.
Billy asked city Solicitor Tim Witt his opinion on the Urban Redevelopment Law. Witt declined comment.
“My question to you, Mr. Mayor, is are you going to continue to break the law?” Billy asked Gerke.
Gerke said he never received official word that Billy and Ringer were appointed to the authority.
“I don’t appreciate you saying that I broke the law because … I was never informed (by) email, letter (that) hey, Jared Billy and whoever else was appointed to the board,” Gerke said.
Palya reiterated that the board’s members remain himself, Doug Miller, Hodge, Sturdevant and George.
“We have not acknowledged these two replacements yet,” said Palya, who expressed disappointment that the Billy and Ringer appointments were made four days after Palya asked council and the redevelopment authority to communicate through their respective solicitors “to go over the law on the appointments.” Palya said Hodge and Sturdevant had formally requested to remain on the board.
At the authority’s meeting last month, Billy, Ringer and Harry Fike showed up, claiming seats at the table. So, though, did Hodge, Sturdevant and George. Authority Solicitor Samuel J. Davis said the board would follow Gerke’s lead since he is the mayor, and the meeting continued without authority recognition of Billy, Ringer and Fike as members.
At council’s meeting, Billy and Shaffer noted they could take legal action to resolve the issue.
“You have to understand that this is not something I’m looking to do, because essentially what it’s going to do is cost the taxpayers money because you’re going to have to fight my lawsuit,” Billy said.
“I’m standing by the decision of our solicitor to move forward with our current board until a future decision is made,” Palya said.
In other business, council member Steve Visocky announced that the city is now accepting sewage payments online at its website, uniontowncity.com. City officials said the online payment option went live Tuesday.
“We’re finally online and able to take credit card and debit online,” Visocky said. “(You) don’t have to write checks. It’s a lot easier.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.