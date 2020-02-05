A local state senator has co-sponsored legislation that would no longer require ambulance drivers to hold an EMS certification.
“In the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, ambulance drivers are required to hold the same certification as the trained professionals who are in the back treating patients, even though these drivers are not actually working on patients during transport,” according to the bill co-sponsored by Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Bullskin Township.
Stefano said the bill provides common-sense change and is another tool to provide relief to emergency providers who are already stretched thin.
“Since most of the care provided to people needing EMS services is rendered in the back of the vehicle or on site, requiring a driver to have certification places extra demand on the already limited staff,” Stefano said. “The driver cannot render aid when behind the wheel.”
Fayette EMS Chief Rick Adobato said the change would be a great asset for the more rural counties with a volunteer ambulance service, but for a larger nonprofit company like Fayette EMS, it would be a rare occurrence if they would find themselves in a situation where the driver wouldn’t also have EMS certification.
The prime sponsor of the bill is Sen. Michelle Brooks, a Republican representing Crawford and Erie counties.
In her district, Brooks said one EMS company is forced to cover such a large geographic footprint with so few trained first responders that the Northwestern Pennsylvania Regional EMS Council notified them that they are at risk of losing their license due to a lack of adequate staffing to cover calls.
“In the midst of Pennsylvania’s recruiting and retention crisis, our EMS organizations should not be further burdened by mandates to put their EMTs through driver training, or their drivers through EMT training,” Brooks said. “Ambulance drivers and EMTs should be able to each function independently, without requiring ‘double-duty’ skills.”
Adobato said the crew alignment for an ambulance service includes paramedic, advanced emergency medical technician (AEMT), EMT and emergency medical responder (EMR), all of which have different levels of training, duties, restrictions and protocols.
However, Adobato said regulations like those are not the issue that’s causing larger ambulance services their troubles.
“The core of the problem is the lack of funding for EMS services,” Adobato said, noting state laws have made it difficult for ambulance services to be reimbursed from Medicare, and the number of uninsured patients being transported by ambulance services is at the highest it’s been in years.
