A veterinarian who euthanized three dogs owned by a Leisenring man told state police she had never seen dogs “that bad and not cared for,” according to court paperwork.
Xavier Allen Kozakovsky, 24, now faces three counts each of aggravated cruelty to animals and cruelty to animals as well as nine counts of neglect of animals.
Police alleged the dogs were underweight, dehydrated and infested with fleas on Sept. 23.
In court paperwork, police said Kozakovsky’s mother found the dogs lying on the ground, with piles of vomit surrounding their food.
A trooper who acts as an animal cruelty liaison was called in to investigate, and said there was no water for the dogs, their food was old and soggy, and the grass in the enclosed yard was about 2 feet high.
A trooper was initially called to Kozakovsky’s Church Street home by his mother, who believed the dogs had been poisoned. Court paperwork indicated tests that were run on the dogs showed they had antifreeze in their systems, and police noted an empty bottle of coolant was found near them.
Kozakovsky is free on $7,500 bail, and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 19.
