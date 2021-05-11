Charges have been filed against a Lemont Furnace man after he allegedly fought with troopers who were called to a North Union Township home on Monday.
Jonathan Jay Sickles, 29, was arraigned on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct before on-call Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries.
State police said they were called to a Main Street home around 1:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a domestic dispute.
Once troopers arrived, they knocked on the door with to no answer. They continued to knock on the door until Sickles came to the door.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police told Sickles why they were there and asked him to step onto the porch. Sickles allegedly tried to close the door and said he didn’t want to talk to the police, but the troopers stopped him from doing so.
The troopers tried to detain Sickles and he allegedly pulled his arms away, resulting in him and both two troopers slipping and falling on the wet porch during the struggle, court paperwork stated.
At that point, police said, Sickles tried to elbow the troopers and hit one of them in the right side of the head with his hand.
Troopers gave Sickles verbal commands and tussled with him before they were able to take him into custody, the complaint indicated.
Sickles is lodged in the Fayette County Prison with bond set at $15,000.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10 a.m. May 24 before Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning.
