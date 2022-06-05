Charges have been filed against a Lemont Furnace man for allegedly have illegal gambling devices in five area businesses.
Kenneth McCandless Gibson, 63, faces hundreds of charges, including corrupt organizations, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, possession of gambling devices, criminal solicitation and aiding in the consummation of crime.
Court paperwork filed Thursday alleged Gibson was responsible for illegal gambling devices at Route 21 Jackpot, 1880 McClellandtown Road, German Township; Connellsville Skill Games, 2019 Pittsburgh St., Connellsville and three Laurel Games locations: 1116 Connellsville St., North Union Township; 6 Oliver Road, Suite 104 in North Union Township and one in East Huntingdon Township in Westmoreland County
According to the complaints, undercover officers visited the five businesses on several occasions last year and received payouts from the illegal gambling machines.
Fayette County President Judge John F. Wagner Jr. signed search warrants for each business and officers seized gaming devices from each. Members of the state police Compliance, Auditing and Gambling Enforcement (CAGE) Unit found they were illegal gambling devices, the complaints stated.
Gibson is free on $20,000 unsecured bond and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 1:30 p.m. June. 23.
