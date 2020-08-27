A Lemont Furnace man was arrested for allegedly lighting his house on fire after reportedly chasing his girlfriend and her sister with a knife.
John Wesley Mills, 67, of 415 3rd Street is charged with arson, terroristic threats, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.
North Union Township Volunteer Fire Department was called to the home at about 4 p.m. Tuesday, and extinguished the fire. State police arrived shortly after the fire was extinguished for a report of a domestic, and found the living room “blackened and charred” with smoke in the air.
Anita Scheller, the sister of Mills’ girlfriend, Lisa Scheller, reported Mills said he was “going to burn the house down” and he “hoped everyone in the house burned too,” according to the affidavit of probable cause filed in the case. The sisters were out for the day, but came home when they were told Mills was being abusive toward the grandchildren. When they got there, he allegedly hit Lisa Scheller, chased the women with a large knife and threatened to kill them. They ran from the residence, and it caught fire, the women told state police.
In an interview with state police, Mills claimed it was Lisa Scheller who punched him and set the house on fire, but said he did not want to press charges. Police said he became uncooperative when firefighters tried to inspect the home.
Mills was arraigned Tuesday night before on-call Magisterial District Judge Richard A. Kasunic II, who set bail at $40,000. He was released Wednesday after posting bail, court documents indicate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.