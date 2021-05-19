Charges have been filed against a Lemont Furnace man who allegedly pointed a gun at three people.
State police said Justin Michael Harriman, 31, got into an argument with Corina Zooner around 9 p.m. Monday at home on West Penn Street in North Union Township.
During the argument, Harriman allegedly pulled out a black .40 caliber Taurus G25 pistol and pointed at Zooner, Becky Zooner and Jody Landman, no ages or addresses listed.
Police said they were told Harriman knows Corina Zooner because her grandson and his child play together, and she pointed out to where he lives along Broadway Street.
Police went to Harriman’s home and interviewed him. Harriman told them he did not point a firearm at the group, but said it was in its holster behind his back, according to the complaint.
Harriman was placed under arrest, and the Taurus G25 pistol was found to have one round in the gun’s magazine.
He was arraigned on charges of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault before Magisterial District Judge Richard Kasunic II.
Harriman is lodged in the Fayette County Prison on $10,000 bond and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning at 9 a.m. May 25.
